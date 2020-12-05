WHITE, Irene Pearl: September 30, 1939 -December 2, 2020 Irene passed away leaving her husband, Wes and daughters; Denise (Eric) Krickemeyer, Colleen (Daryl) Rose, son, Larry White (Kelly Wohler), plus seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Irene is also survived by brother Harold (Elaine) Lewis, and Sister Ruby Gabrielson. Irene was born in Langley, BC and lived in the lower mainland until 1992, when Wes retired they moved to Kaleden with the family following soon after. Due to COVID restriction there will be no service or celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moog & Friends Hospice House is greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com