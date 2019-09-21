|
|
Olson, Irene Rose: February 12, 1953 - September 08, 2019. It is with great sadness that I have to say goodbye to my best friend, love of my life and mother of our son. Sept 8/19 she lost her long battle with cancer and went to be with all her pets under the rainbow bridge. Irene will never know how much she is missed. She leaves behind her husband Chris, son Kori (and Robin), sister Pat (and Brian), cousin Irene and all the Olson's. No flowers please. A donation to the animal shelter in her name would be appreciated.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 21, 2019