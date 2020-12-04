1/1
Irene WOLLENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLLENBERG, Irene: With mixed emotions we said good-bye to our mom, Irene Wollenberg, who passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. We are sad to lose a great mom but happy that her isolation is over, and she is now reunited with her husband John who she dearly loved. We can just imagine the welcome she'll receive by her Heavenly Father, husband, and many friends. While we were severely restricted in visiting mom in her last months of life there were daily phone calls where we could connect and share together. When all else on this earth fades away our love is what will remain within our hearts for our mom. For more about her life or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved