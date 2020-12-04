WOLLENBERG, Irene: With mixed emotions we said good-bye to our mom, Irene Wollenberg, who passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. We are sad to lose a great mom but happy that her isolation is over, and she is now reunited with her husband John who she dearly loved. We can just imagine the welcome she'll receive by her Heavenly Father, husband, and many friends. While we were severely restricted in visiting mom in her last months of life there were daily phone calls where we could connect and share together. When all else on this earth fades away our love is what will remain within our hearts for our mom. For more about her life or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com