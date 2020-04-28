|
DAVIDSON, Isabel: 1927 - 2020 With great sadness, the family of Isabel Davidson announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, on April 21, 2020. She passed peacefully after a steady decline since her fall in January. Mom was born in Merritt, BC January 21, 1927 to parents, Ben Albert Shaw and Barbara Laird Shaw (nee Maxwell). Isabel moved to Penticton as a young teenager to nanny for a Penticton family, and was followed a year later by her mother, Barbara and younger siblings. She attended Pen-Hi, worked at Love's Lunch during school breaks, then attended Summerland Business School and worked at a lumber mill in Summerland where she met our father, Bill Davidson of Summerland. They married October 31, 1945 and moved to Victoria, where Dad was stationed with the Navy. Two of the children were born in Victoria and they returned to Penticton to live, where the next two were born. Life moved her to Salmon Arm, Kimberley and Fernie before she returned to Penticton to retire. Isabel was predeceased by her first husband, Bill Davidson, two grandchildren, Shayne Verbeek and Kristian Davidson, granddaughter-in-law, Sheryl Davidson (nee Slimmon) and great granddaughter Lauren Davidson. Isabel is lovingly remembered by her family; husband, Bill Archibald; four children, Warne (Shelley) of Penticton, Gregory (Jenny) of Calgary, Donald of Penticton and Donna (Bernie) of Penticton; seven grandchildren, Eliot of Kelowna, Jany Colvinson (Dave) of Winnipeg, Pamela Mangold (Glenn) of Calgary, Bill Davidson (Tokunbo) of Calgary, Nicole Digby (Steve) of Medicine Hat, Sarah Davidson of Kimberley and Meaghan Davidson of Hamilton; fourteen great grand children; one great great grandson and brother, Jack Shaw of Osoyoos. Mom lived a very full and busy life. She loved Square Dancing, meeting many of her life-long friends. Her passion for painting is evident in the many works of art she has left for our enjoyment. Mom's life has always involved her many years of Volunteer work. She was one of the first members of the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society since inception. We thank her Doctor Richard Tatham and the staff at Village by the Station for the excellent care of Mom for the past few years. A Mother Parade A mother parade has passed this way I'm there for it all, all and each day. She flew as a sparrow, higher each day glided and nested along her way. A trickle at first full flood then a rest: constantly delightful no problem there She grew strength enough to let some of it go.
