JAINARAIN, Iserdeo "Jai": November 27, 1928- April 4, 2020 Iserdeo (known to friends as Jai and to family as Pops) died peacefully in Victoria, B.C. on April 4, 2020 at the age of 91, predeceased by his wife Edith (Elsie) of 34 years in 1986. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Latchmin and his children, Enrica Symmers, Sandra Hunter, Charles (Janet) Jainarain, Pamela Rutherford, Cindy (Randall) Germain, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Jai was born in Guyana and pursued his passion for knowledge from a very young age, in spite of many obstacles. He was educated at the London School of Economics and University of Manitoba. He taught elementary and secondary schools in Guyana and university students in the West Indies, Alberta and British Columbia. In his time, Jai was a keen believer in keeping fit, pursuing tennis, badminton, hiking and square dancing, among other activities. He continued to be a lifelong learner and voracious reader into his 90's. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Victoria.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 15, 2020