MOAR, Ivan Stanley: February 3, 1959- Golden BC November 13, 2020 - Calgary, AB It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan Stanley Moar on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age 61 years after a brief battle with multiple complications related to lung cancer. Ivan passed peacefully with his family at his side. Early in his life Ivan began a career in aviation when he joined Air Cadets at the age of 13 and started his flight training at the age of 18. He flew cargo, forestry and private aircraft to many remote places from southern BC to the North West Territories through the 1980's. Ivan started his airline career at Time Air in 1991 and completed his last flight as a Captain at Jazz Aviation in 2018. The highlight of Ivan's career was to fly with his son beside him as his First Officer, which occurred on several occasions including Christmas and Father's Day. Ivan loved to golf with his friends and son, travel with his wife, go camping in the summers, and enjoy family events. Another more recent highlight for Ivan was attending his daughter's wedding in August. Ivan will be greatly missed by his wife Marlene, his son Elliot, his daughter Alexis and son-in-law Dustin. Family and Friends will be invited to celebrate Ivan's life at a later date when it is safe for social gatherings. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with Ivan's family through www.evanjstrong.com
Thank you to all the front-line health care workers in Unit 97 at the Rockyview Hospital and especially the ICU at South Health Campus. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help support the wonderful, selfless health care workers and their volunteers at www.GivingHearts.CalgaryHealthTrust.ca
"When once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return."