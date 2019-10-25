|
|
KENYON, Ivy: April 12th 1921 - October 15th, 2019. Ivy passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Madison Care Home in Coquitlam where she had recently moved to be closer to family after a brief stay in Kelowna General hospital. Ivy was a long time resident of Kelowna having moved there from Vancouver in 1963 and remaining there, most recently as a resident of the Chartwell Retirement Home, until the last few weeks of her life. Ivy was born in Brighouse England, the daughter of George and Mary Crawshaw. She immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her husband Allan and two children John and Robert. Ivy was pre-deceased by her husband Allan in 2007 and by her sisters Elsie and Eva. Ivy had many friends during her residency in Kelowna and enjoyed their company immensely. She remained in touch with distant family members (nieces and nephews) still in England who also mourn her passing. She lived a varied life from soldering radios for the Allied bombers during WW2 to working at Westmills Carpets when it was first established in Kelowna. She spent many years at home raising her children and traveled extensively with her husband both before and after his retirement. She will be missed but remembered by her sons John and Robert and their wives Kathy and Debra along with grandchildren Kristi (Kyle), Robyn, Chris, Steven (Estefania) and Laura (Cesar). She was blessed in the last few weeks to meet, via photograph, her first great grandchild Jasper, son of Kristi and partner Kyle. A celebration of her life will occur in the spring in Kelowna. Details TBA. Family contact via [email protected]
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 25, 2019