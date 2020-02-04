Home

More Obituaries for Ivy WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Mary WATSON

Ivy Mary WATSON Obituary
WATSON, Ivy Mary: Born June 4th - 1918 in Prince Rupert, B.C. Passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2020 at the age of "101" and 6 months old. She is survived by daughter Barbara (Keray) Levant of Penticton, B.C. - daughter Susan (Brian) Cunningham of Salt Spring Island, B.C. Grandchildren: Blair, Kathleen, Jane & Alison. Great-Grandchildren: Nicolas, Anastasia, William, Morgan, Nathan, Daniel, Emma & Megan. Sister-in-law - May Robinson, Penticton, B.C. Nephew Doug Robinson, Niece Kathleen Steinbach. She was predeceased by Husband - Walter Gibson and Husband - Thomas Watson. Ivy lived in North Vancouver, Salt Spring Island and Oliver, B.C. She was an avid gardener, cook, knitter and a very good seamstress. Ivy was active and a strong person right to the end. She was a great Mum, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and mother-in-law. Always ready to help and up for any task. We will miss her as she has been in our lives for so long. Keep on gardening, Mom. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 4, 2020
