|
|
BEITEL, Reverend J. J.: Went to be with Lord September 1, 2019 at the age of 102 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his children Edna (Barry) of Vernon, BC and Herb (Sandy) of Birch Bay, WA; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and sisters Mary and Caroline. He was predeceased by his wife Bessie of 78 years, son John in 1966 and John's wife Rita in 2017. A viewing will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Julia Street Community Church, 9918 Julia St., Summerland, BC V0H 1Z5 with the funeral ceremony to follow at 1:00 p.m. An interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery, 775 Lower Bench Rd., Penticton, BC. Memorial donations may be made to the kitchen fund at Julia Street Community Church. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 5, 2019