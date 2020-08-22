1/1
Jack Armand MORRIS
1926 - 2020
MORRIS, Jack Armand: 1926 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and uncle Jack Armand Morris of Penticton. Jack passed peacefully on August 12, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 94. He was born in Matsqui, BC on June 13, 1926 to John and Bertha Morris and was predeceased by his wife Marguerite, daughter Leslie McCall, brother Don, and sisters Maxine Dunn and Betty Machin. He is survived by his son Greg (Maria) and grandchildren Scott and Michael Morris, Amy Bidal (Shawn), and Macklin McCall. After attending Washington State University in 1948, Jack graduated in Pharmacy and opened three drug stores in Surrey, BC. He met and married Marguerite Peterson in 1952 and Greg and Leslie followed shortly thereafter. In 1964 Jack and family moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico for a year of adventure and cultural immersion. The following year the family moved to Penticton where they engaged in many outdoor activities. Jack loved fishing and flying and spent many happy hours in these activities with his family. Marguerite's passing in 2010 was very hard on Jack and in 2015 he decided to move into Athens Creek Retirement Lodge. He made many good friends in his time there and special thanks go out to the staff that took such good care of him. He loved living there. An interment gathering for Jack will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, to be attended by close family. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1130 Carmi Avenue
Penticton, BC BC V2A 3H2
250-493-4112
