Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
2800 South Main Street,
Penticton, BC
1927 - 2019
Peter Jack Goebel of Penticton passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elsie and four of their five sons, Jack (Karen), Scott (Joyce), Terry (Janet), Robert (Shirley), nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his youngest son Donald in 1999. Peter was born November 11, 1927 in Kamsack, Saskatchewan; he married Elsie Margaret Neifer on June 28, 1952 in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Peter worked as a Sales Representative primarily for Robin Hood Multi-Foods, in Saskatchewan, before relocating to Penticton to become owner/operator of the Stardust Motor Inn in 1976. He was passionate about sports and was an excellent golfer, enjoyed curling and spending time at his favourite fishing hole as well as spending countless hours watching professional sports on television. Family, friends and others, whose lives Peter and Elsie touched, are invited to Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main Street, Penticton at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday November 2, 2019 for a Celebration of Life. Condolences may be made to the family through www.kvmemorial.com or by calling 250-493-2929.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 23, 2019
