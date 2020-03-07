|
WHITTLE, Jack Gordon: Nov. 03, 1923 - Jan. 16, 2020 Jack Whittle passed peacefully at the age of 96. Born in Saskatoon, Jack was predeceased by his wife Noretha, parents Thomas & Amanda, and siblings Lennea Statton, Evelyn Stephenson, Gladys McCormick, Fred Whittle, Beulah Wyatt & Helen Gerry. Jack traveled the world as a flight engineer with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He often spoke about how he enjoyed his role on maritime surveillance flights in the famous anti-submarine warfare aircraft, the Canadair Argus. Jack was an avid golfer. He is one of only three men to shoot an attested score of 61 over 18 holes at the Comox Golf Club (on July 16, 1984). Jack and Norrie also enjoyed membership at the Kelowna Springs Golf Course. Jack remained mobile and energetic, a testimony to his military training. He often traveled by train from BC to Ontario. He enjoyed gatherings at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna, never shy to boast about his meat draw winnings. Jack supported the Salvation Army, Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation, Gospel Mission & Kelowna S.P.C.A. He was generous with his time and was always willing to help friends with their pets. He had a special place in his heart for staff at the Northwood Retirement Resort. Donations in Jack s name can be sent to the Kelowna S.P.C.A. or the KGH Foundation. Celebration of Life: 10:30am, Sat, Mar. 14, Royal Canadian Legion, 1380 Bertram St, Kelowna.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 7, 2020