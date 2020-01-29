|
WESTERLAKEN, James Arthur: Born March 18, 1948, passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 71 years. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laverne; son Dean; daughter Kristie; brother Andy (Marlene); sister Deanna (Bob) Allen; sister-in-law Louise Westerlaken; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gerret 'Red' Westerlaken (2009). There is no funeral by request. Have a beer in memory of Jim. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 29, 2020