ECCOTT, James Eliot "Jim": James Eliot "Jim" Eccott passed away on March 6, 2020 at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 87 years. He is survived by his wife Colleen and his four children, David (Barb), Carol (Bryan) Anderson, Geoffrey, Barbara (Kim) Scoville, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley-Anne in 2016. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral, 608 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. A reception to follow at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, 1297 Glenmore Drive, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers and keeping in the spirit of Jim's charitable and generous personality, please donate in his memory to a favorite charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 14, 2020