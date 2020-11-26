SCANTLAND, James Gilbert: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James G. Scantland, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Penticton, BC. James was born December 31, 1934 in Watson, Saskatchewan. He was the only son of Edward and Viola Scantland. The family relocated to Kelowna, BC. shortly after and James grew up in the beautiful Okanagan. He was very athletic, excelling in anything he tried. Sports came very easy to him. James went to UBC to get his Degree in Physical Education and Counselling and graduated in 1958. He moved to Kitimat to teach for a year and there he met his beautiful wife of 62 years, Doreen. They married in June of 1959. The newlyweds moved to Abbotsford and remained there or in the area for approx. 32 years. James taught and counselled in the Public Education System District 34 in BC, and also obtained his realtor license. He loved to buy and sell property and received many awards. In 1991, James and Doreen moved to Nanaimo to retire from the busy mainland. They travelled the world many times over. James was very active in the local groups, Kiwanis and Swimming. Competitions and coaching kept James very busy and active. In 2019 James and Doreen moved to Penticton. James always wanted to return to the Okanagan. James loved the sun and water and was able to enjoy them both up to his last days. James is survived by his loving wife Doreen, his sisters Claire (Don) Cruickshank, Anna Cecile Lund. He is predeceased by his sisters, Janet Boyd & Lillian Tunke. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com