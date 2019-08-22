|
Jenkins, James "Allan": May 12, 1942 - August 9, 2019. It is with great sadness that we must announce the unexpected passing of Allan Jenkins on August 9th at the age of 77. He passed with his adoring wife of 34 years, Cheryl Jenkins, by his side. He was a kind, fun-loving and caring gentleman, as anybody who had the pleasure of meeting him would know. Dad always gave generously of his time and spent all of his life putting others needs before his own. Allan was born in Michel, BC in the Crowsnest Pass to a coal mining family in 1942. Dad grew up in Penticton where he enjoyed all forms of sports but his greatest passion lay in horses. He is best remembered for the 29 years he spent in dedicated service to the Kelowna Fire Department, retiring in 2001 as a lieutenant. Many are the lives he has saved, but even more are the lives he has touched through the power of his magnificent voice announcing horse shows throughout BC and as the voice of the IPE for 46 years. Al's greatest joy in life, however, was the family he loved so much and would do anything for. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, whom he was devoted to. Dad was very proud of his two sons, Mike (Tori), who inherited his love of sports, and Jeffrey (Allison Wormell), who followed in his footsteps and became a first responder. In the last few months of his life Allan treasured his grandson Finley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Trinity Church, in The Hub, 1905 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC, where we will have a chance to say goodbye to our husband, father and friend before his final ride. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Fire Fighters Burn Fund in Allan's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 22, 2019