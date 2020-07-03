Stephen, Chris, Andrea and Families, Tracy & myself are so very sad to learn of your Dads passing. He was an extraordinary man and a dear friend of my Mom & Dads. They shared many laughs, lots of wonderful meals together and many memories were made. He always keep in touch with Mom when we moved her to Salmon Arm, and came to visit Dad in his care home. It was very difficult to visit with Dad so we are very thankful he took the time to visit. Cherish your memories and know that you are in our thoughts....Tracy & Sandy Rankel

