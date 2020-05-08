HAMILTON, James MacKenzie: July 21, 1927 - April 20, 2020 With heavy hearts we report that Jimmy Hamilton, just shy of his 93rd birthday, has sailed into the sunset navigating uncharted waters on his last great adventure. This kind, gentle man was born into a family of 6 kids and raised on the farm near Moose Jaw, Sask during the dirty thirties. Jim's mischievous grin, salty language, ready wit and thrifty habits were legendary. Jim was a pool shark… in his high school years he was able to earn a considerable living by playing in the local pool hall. His pool talents remained with him for life. He played weekly at the Red Wing Clubhouse and he even played the week before his passing. Jim was a Professional Engineer who graduated from the University of Saskatchewan. He and Marjorie, his beloved bride of over 70 years, met in Hamilton Ontario and moved to Penticton, to join his retired parents Tony and Maime. During this time, he became a prominent engineer with the City of Penticton and was instrumental in the construction of the Channel Dam. As part of his training, Jimmy became an accredited Underwater Engineer-diver Inspector working on numerous projects in the lower mainland. Jim and Marjie enjoyed spending time in Belize where Jim continued his love of scuba diving. They then moved to West Vancouver where Jim worked as an engineer for the City of North Vancouver. Later they moved to Tsawwassen where he worked for the City of Delta and retired at the age of 57. While in Penticton in the 60's Jimmy was one of the founders and initial investors of Apex Ski Resort. He constructed one of the first cabins at Apex and it was one of his proudest possessions. Both he and Marjie loved to downhill and cross country ski. In fact, one of the cross country trails that Jim cleared is named "Marjie's Trail". They enjoyed sharing world-class meals and entertaining friends after an invigorating day on the hill. Jim and Marjie sailed the Broken Group of Islands on their sailboat Shibui for over thirty five years. They never had children, but Jimmy was like a magnet to all his friend's children and he bragged that he had "the largest family of children in the world." Jimmy and Marjie loved dogs and their favorite breed was standard poodles. Woody, Archie and Toni were constant companions whether on Shibui, Apex or walking at Redwing. The Port Alberni Yacht Club, between Bamfield and Ucluelet, became one of Jimmy's favorite haunts. Most days Jim was fishing, crabbing or scavenging for oysters, clams, mussels and other fruits from the sea. Other times he could be found playing crib, reading, swapping stories, entertaining friends, sipping a martini or sharing a bottle of wine while the west coast breezes filled Shibui's sails. Memories of Jimmy's love of life, friendship, easy going nature, vitality, loyalty and silly antics are an inspiration to everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. No service by request, but we hope to offer a toast to Jim at the Apex Gunbarrel in December 2020. Rest in Peace LJFU! There are good ships And wood ships, Ships that sail the sea, But the best ships Are friendships, May they always be! - Irish Proverb



