AULD, James Melvin: May 28, 1936 - August 1, 2019. Bigger than life, a great story teller - full of Irish blarney. He was deeply connected to his Irish roots and spoke at length about his childhood there. Mel was an accomplished curler and gardener and had a broad knowledge that he shared generously - always available to lend a helping hand. Mel was predeceased by Marleen, his caring wife of 43 years, in 2017. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Darren, Brian, Kelly (John), Marina (Brent); his grandchildren together with his remaining siblings: Dave, Doreen, Ed and many nieces and nephews on both sides. Mel's family would like to extend a Huge Thank You to those who went above and beyond, helping Mel through difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS society would be appreciated. A celebration of life will follow at a later time. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
