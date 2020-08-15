WILLISTON, James, Reginald "Reggie": Jan 12, 1934 - Jul 27, 2020 It is with profound sadness and heartache that we share the news of the passing of our beloved husband, father, Grampy and Papa, at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 86. Reggie was a kind and loving gentleman who loved and was devoted to his family above all else. Left to mourn his loss are his loving wife of 64 years Alice; his children Debbie (Roy) Gemmell; Craig (Carolyn) Williston; Denise Robertson (Bill Fahlman) and Karen (Kevin) Waldal. He was the most amazing Grampy to his 9 grandchildren Brad, Christina, Megan, Carly, Nikki, Jaynie, Lexis and Danielle, and later in life was happy to connect with his eldest grandson Chris. He was adored by his 11 great grandchildren Bellamy, Caiden, Rhiley, Elaina, Nicholas, Otto, Malia, Kian, Liam, Daphne, and Morgan, who thought Papa was the best. He also leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss his kind spirit, ready smile, and the twinkle in his eye. In lieu of flowers, Reggie's request was a donation to the Okanagan College Foundation Health Sciences Centre, or to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will take place later when travel restrictions are lifted, and our family is able to gather. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com