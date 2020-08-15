1/1
James Reginald "Reggie" WILLISTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLISTON, James, Reginald "Reggie": Jan 12, 1934 - Jul 27, 2020 It is with profound sadness and heartache that we share the news of the passing of our beloved husband, father, Grampy and Papa, at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 86. Reggie was a kind and loving gentleman who loved and was devoted to his family above all else. Left to mourn his loss are his loving wife of 64 years Alice; his children Debbie (Roy) Gemmell; Craig (Carolyn) Williston; Denise Robertson (Bill Fahlman) and Karen (Kevin) Waldal. He was the most amazing Grampy to his 9 grandchildren Brad, Christina, Megan, Carly, Nikki, Jaynie, Lexis and Danielle, and later in life was happy to connect with his eldest grandson Chris. He was adored by his 11 great grandchildren Bellamy, Caiden, Rhiley, Elaina, Nicholas, Otto, Malia, Kian, Liam, Daphne, and Morgan, who thought Papa was the best. He also leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss his kind spirit, ready smile, and the twinkle in his eye. In lieu of flowers, Reggie's request was a donation to the Okanagan College Foundation Health Sciences Centre, or to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will take place later when travel restrictions are lifted, and our family is able to gather. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved