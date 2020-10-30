1/
James Robert Arthur BARNET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARNET, James Robert Arthur: James Robert Arthur Barnet passed away October 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Jim is predeceased by brother George and sister Mary Jean. He is survived by his wife Laurette of 58 years; sons Jim, Bob, and Brett; and grandchildren Emma and Matthew Barnet. Originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jim obtained degrees from George Williams College in Chicago, IL, and American International College in Springfield, MA. He dedicated his extensive professional career to training teachers how to teach working in the areas of counselling, corrections rehabilitation, drug and law enforcement, and education. He lived with his family in Edmonton, AB and retired with his wife in West Bank, BC. Jim was a proud Canadian, loved hunting and fishing, and cherished his friends and his family. He enjoyed playing hockey, lacrosse, canoeing, running marathons, writing music and playing guitar. His joyful laugh and willful soul will be missed. Due to COVID, funeral Service will be remote and Livestreamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 am PST. To view the service, leave condolences for the family, or upload memories please visit his obituary at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved