BARNET, James Robert Arthur: James Robert Arthur Barnet passed away October 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Jim is predeceased by brother George and sister Mary Jean. He is survived by his wife Laurette of 58 years; sons Jim, Bob, and Brett; and grandchildren Emma and Matthew Barnet. Originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jim obtained degrees from George Williams College in Chicago, IL, and American International College in Springfield, MA. He dedicated his extensive professional career to training teachers how to teach working in the areas of counselling, corrections rehabilitation, drug and law enforcement, and education. He lived with his family in Edmonton, AB and retired with his wife in West Bank, BC. Jim was a proud Canadian, loved hunting and fishing, and cherished his friends and his family. He enjoyed playing hockey, lacrosse, canoeing, running marathons, writing music and playing guitar. His joyful laugh and willful soul will be missed. Due to COVID, funeral Service will be remote and Livestreamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 am PST. To view the service, leave condolences for the family, or upload memories please visit his obituary at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com