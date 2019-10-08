|
|
ROBB, JAMES ROBERT: October 12, 1958 - September 16, 2019. Kelowna General Hospital. It is with sadness and a profound sense of loss that we announce the sudden passing of Pipe Major James Robert Robb with his loving family by his side. Born October 12, 1958, Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by his father, pipe major John R Robbs (June 11, 1990), his grandparents, many uncles, and aunts. James moved to Penticton in 1959 with his parents and would spend his entire life in Penticton. James attended school in Penticton, had many lifelong friends. James worked hard all his life, he worked for the City of Penticton in the sign shop, a gold leaf, pin striper, then a surveyor for the regional district, he had his class 2, 3 air brake. James worked for thirty-five years for School District #67 Okanagan Skaha at Penticton Secondary School as a custodian boiler operator, maintenance man. James always enjoyed working at PEN-HI. 'A hard-working trusted man who was respected by all'. James started playing bagpipes from an early age. A gifted player, each year he played he moved up a rank. By the time he was seventeen years old, he had won in every class, and he was the youngest playing bagpiper in the Okanagan Valley to enter as a professional piper. In 1997, he was asked to be the head bag pipe instructor for the 788 BCD Army Cadet Corps. James taught many students the bagpipes, many of them play today. James played at highland games all over the world, won against gold medal world champions was a well-respected teacher composer, a community builder much like his late father; pipe major John R Robb. Seven time gold medal bag pipe champion, self-taught guitar player, banjo, eight degree blackbelt in two martial arts, he retired in 2015 to finish a book of music, he restored old cars, all his life and could be found at a car show or mission old time drags. The family would like to thank Dr. Cressery for looking after Jamie for twenty years and all the other doctors at Penticton Regional. In lieu of flowers please donate to the James R. Robb Musical Memorial Fund c/o Penticton Senior Secondary School (Penticton Secondary School Bursary and Scholarship Foundation 158 Eckhardt Ave. East, Penticton, BC V2A 1Z3). A celebration of life will be held at Providence Funeral Homes on Thursday, October 10 at 1pm. To send condolences, please go to www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 8, 2019