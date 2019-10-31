|
KANE, James Thomas Alan "Al": Another of the "Greatest Generation", James Thomas Alan Kane, fell on October 28, 2019. Unlike many of those he was part of, he went on his own terms with family by his side. Dad was a bit of an enigma, from our perspective he was quite analytical and cautious; yet, his legacy began as a teenager diving off a high bridge with his friends into the Red River in Winnipeg. Upon graduation from High School he enlisted in the RCAF as a pilot during WWII. Shortly after the war concluded, with no job, he married Eileen Kane (née White) and less than a year later the first of three children was born. Dad got a job in data processing with Great West Life, a few years later he took on the role of managing the computer department for Chevron Standard in Calgary, AB. Retiring in 1984, they moved to Peachland, BC, then West Kelowna, BC, and after Mom's passing, he moved to Missionwood Retirement Centre in Kelowna, BC. Dad's passing is a huge loss to those he leaves behind including sons Roger (Kerry) and Brian (Cheryl); daughter Daphne (Bill) Chalmers; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and friend Edna Hatch. In his 95 years he set a standard as a husband, father, grandfather and friend that will last for a very long time. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.cancer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 31, 2019