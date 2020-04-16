|
SIGVARDSEN, Janet Ethel: Janet Ethel Sigvardsen, 78 yrs old of Penticton passed peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital, Saturday April 4, 2020. Janet was born on the 28th of February, 1942 in York, Ontario to Samuel & Edith Cameron. Janet is survived by her daughter, Christine Odynski & husband, Rick Odynski of Alberta. Her sons, John Leverdingen & Fred Lee & wife Kim of Ontario. Grandchildren, Tyler Odynski, Austin, Maddison, Cameron & Quinn Leverdingen and Robert & Ryan Lee. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Sigvardsen of Port Moody, BC. Mom was known for her quick fiery wit, fabulous sense of humor, creativity and ability to touch peoples hearts as she would play the piano effortlessly by ear. Oh how you will be missed…To the Moon and back, forever we love you. Thank you Penticton Regional Hospital and Anne Thorp for your care and compassion. Thank you Cherry Park Staff and residents for your care and for bringing Mom such happiness. Thank you Kevin, of Kettle Valley Memorial for your support, respect and compassion through this difficult time. Kevin, you've made this so much less of a burden.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2020