IDE, Janet Katherine: March 27, 1928 - July 5, 2020 Janet passed away at the Columbia View Lodge in Trail, BC. She spent most of her life in Penticton where she and her husband, Guy, raised Timothy and Tammy. Mom was employed with BC Tel, Telus and The Bay. After retiring, she volunteered at the Ladies Legion, holding the offices of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, over a 30 year span. She also volunteered with Canadian Mental Health. Janet was predeceased by her husband Guy Fredrick in 1982, Mary Arnold(sister) and Jack Travis(brother). Janet is survived by her son, Timothy Guy Ide (Janet) with grandchildren, Christopher(Allisa) and great grandchildren Ian, Nellie Mae and Bradley. Daughter, Tammy Lynn Hoffschild(Peter) and grandchildren Conor and Aidan.



