1/1
Janet Katherine IDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IDE, Janet Katherine: March 27, 1928 - July 5, 2020 Janet passed away at the Columbia View Lodge in Trail, BC. She spent most of her life in Penticton where she and her husband, Guy, raised Timothy and Tammy. Mom was employed with BC Tel, Telus and The Bay. After retiring, she volunteered at the Ladies Legion, holding the offices of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, over a 30 year span. She also volunteered with Canadian Mental Health. Janet was predeceased by her husband Guy Fredrick in 1982, Mary Arnold(sister) and Jack Travis(brother). Janet is survived by her son, Timothy Guy Ide (Janet) with grandchildren, Christopher(Allisa) and great grandchildren Ian, Nellie Mae and Bradley. Daughter, Tammy Lynn Hoffschild(Peter) and grandchildren Conor and Aidan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved