KNORR, Janet Rose: August 31, 1937 - February 25, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Rose KNORR (née Selzler) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Central Okanagan Hospice House at the age of 82 years. A life-long resident of Kelowna, Janet was born on August 31, 1937, the first of 3 daughters to Pete and Emily Selzler. After graduating from Kelowna Senior Secondary in 1955, Janet attended Herbert's Business College. She then began her working career as a secretary at Chapman's Van Lines, where she met her husband Theodore (Ted) Knorr. Janet and Ted married in 1957 and went on to have 2 children, Sandra and Derek. Janet and Ted built a home in Glenmore and lived there until 1979, when they purchased a vineyard in the Belgo area of Kelowna on which they built a new home. Janet worked in retail at Eaton's, and in the children's wear department at The Bay for over 20 years, as well as with Ted in the vineyard. Janet is survived by her husband Ted and her 2 children, Sandi Walters (Peter) of Victoria and Derek Knorr of Kelowna, as well as by her sisters Beverley Wostradowski (Bill) and Sharon Hallam (John), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Emily Selzler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church. Reception to follow at Corpus Christi Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to Central Okanagan Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 29, 2020