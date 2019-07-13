|
Rosa (Hauff) Janzen: October 2, 1928 - July 8, 2019. Rosa passed away peacefully at Spring Valley Care Centre on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel on July 7, 2012 and by her son Brian on October 23, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie and Wayne Ratzlaff and her son Barry and Debbie Janzen, five granddaughters and 13 great grand children. A celebration of Rosa's life will take place on Saturday September 21st, 2019 at 11:00am at Willow Park Church 439 Highway 33. Heartfelt thanks to the Spring Valley Team for their gracious loving care they gave our mom. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com 250-860-6440
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 13, 2019