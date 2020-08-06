1/1
BATES, Jean: December 05, 1931 - July 31, 2020 Jean Bates passed away in her sleep at Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton at the age of 88 years old, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Jean is survived by her son Grant (Bev) of Penticton, daughter in-law Doris Bates of Port Coquitlam, BC and Granddaughter Danielle Welder (and family) of Surrey, BC. Jean was predeceased by her husband Fred in March 2009, son Paul in January of 2020 and her siblings in England. Jean lived the past 60 years in Penticton working at Martins Printing, Kinsmen & Co and retiring from the Penticton Herald in 1990. Jean was very active with the Penticton Kennel Club and travelled throughout British Columbia for Dog Shows with her Maltese dogs and breeding them also. Thank you to Haven Hill Essential workers for the past 2 years of care. No service by request. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 6, 2020.
