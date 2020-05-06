DUFFY, Jean (Kenworthy): May 18, 1930 - May 2, 2020 At long last, Jean has been reunited with her beloved husband Vin. She leaves to mourn her passing son Clayton (Debbie), daughters Barbara (Mark) and Bernice (Dan), granddaughter Tannis (Crystal) and grandsons Paul (Laura) and Sean, great-granddaughter Eve, sister Louise, sisters and brother's in law and many nieces and nephews and friends. Jean was predeceased by her infant son Vincent, husband Vin (Vincent C.) Duffy, parents Margaret and Edwin, and brothers Grant and Norman. Born in Cochrane Alberta into a farming family, Jean farmed in the Clive and Bear Lake areas with Vin, before relocating to Grande Prairie, Edmonton, and finally Kelowna in 1985. She also worked as a teacher and in retail, and travelled extensively with Vin throughout Canada, the USA, where they wintered in Yuma, to Mexico, and later to England. Jean loved music, dancing and was an avid singer. She was a voracious reader, especially of mysteries, loved doing puzzles, especially jigsaws, and was a superb card player. Jean was a woman of strong Christian faith, and volunteered with many charities, and with local schools for their reading programs. The family would like to thank the amazing angels at Cadder Court and the Rehab Wing of Cottonwoods Care Facility, Dr. Chris Outram, Joyce Ritchey, and Violet and staff of All in One Care for your incredible caring and dedicated support of our Mom this past 2 1/2 years. Memorials and celebrations of Jean's life will be held when circumstances allow, in Kelowna and Lacombe. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice in Jean's name. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2020.