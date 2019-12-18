|
NYHUS, Jean Merle(nee Willis): Feb 23, 1923- Nov 27, 2019 With memories of a full and loving life, Jean, surrounded by her sons, went home to be with her Lord at almost 97 years of age. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Tron, her parents Mitchell and Emma Willis, brothers Ken, Orville, and sister Evelyn. She is survived by her sons Dwayne (Lisanne), Lloyd (Simone), and Glen (Nadine), daughters-in-law, Nancy Nyhus, Michele Bradley, Leah Larsen-Nyhus, grandchildren Jana (Isaac), Kristin (Kelly), Andrea (Craig), Caitlin, Brooke, Braeden, Matthew, Karin (Keb) and great-grandchildren Logan, Adrian, Colby, Charlize and Dylan, as well as many extended family and cherished friends. Jean was born and raised in Sexsmith, AB, on the family sheep farm. Growing up on the farm was hard work but created a lot of fun memories during the depression years. Jean attended the Peace River Bible Institute after high school where she met and subsequently married Tron in 1947 and they moved to Edmonton, AB. In 1949, Jean's love of numbers led her into a lifelong career of bookkeeping and she became the consummate homemaker that could do it all. Tron graduated with his MD in 1952 which took them on a 9 year journey with the Department of Indian Health Services that included postings at Fort Simpson, NWT; Ottawa, ON; Norway House, MB; Fort Q'Appelle, SK, before settling down in Penticton, BC. At each of these locations they forged friendships that would last a lifetime. In Penticton, as her husband's practice grew, Jean did the bookkeeping for him and various doctors in the area, all the while keeping three adolescent boys busy and out of trouble. Wherever they went, Jean was up for a game, a laugh, a joke, a coffee and a visit. Jean's three sons have wonderful memories of playing softball- once breaking her ankle sliding into second base so she wouldn't be called out! Jean loved the outdoors in winter and summer - swimming or skiing - she was never one to back down from an adventure! jean reveled in time spent teaching her grandchildren how to play (win) tile rummy, dominos, Uno, puzzles, sudoku, and baking snowballs. The family wishes to thank the staff at Village by the Station for their compassionate care as well as the care of Susan Anderson at Gramma's Little Helpers. Jean loved her prior 13 years at Athens Creek - their staff and residents made it feel like home. A service will be held to honour Jean's life at 1 pm, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Penticton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation in memory of Jean Nyhus. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 18, 2019