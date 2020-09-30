RUNICLES, Jean (formerly Bonney): 1926-2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Jean Runicles announces her passing on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 93 years of age. Jean was born on November 28, 1926 in Otter (Aldergrove), BC to Robert and Daisy Westland. She met Harry William Bonney in 1941 and they married in 1946. Harry and Jean lived in West and North Vancouver during which time Jean worked as a bookkeeper for the BC Telephone Company and later at the British Columbia Highways Department as a stenographer. In 1983 they retired and moved to Kaleden, BC where they became active members of the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club until Harry passed away in 2001. Jean also enjoyed membership in Beta Sigma Phi - Penticton Branch, for over 25 years. In 2005 she married Jack Runicles and became part of a large extended family. According to her family, Jean made the best peanut butter cookies in the world and much to everyone's delight, would always have a tin of freshly baked cookies when they visited. Jean was also well known for remembering special occasions with a greeting card; you could always count on receiving a birthday or anniversary card from her, right on time each year. Over the years, Jean sent thousands of cards. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband, Jack Runicles, her sister Kitty, by her daughter Diana (Armond), her son Brian (Glenda), and her stepchildren Diane (Marv), Dawn (Duane), and Jackie (Mayben) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Our deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Penticton Regional Hospital, the nurses and staff at the Summerland Seniors Village, as well as the staff at The Regency for their care and kindness. We also extend our love and sincere thanks to Jean's dearest friends, Diane and Rod Fru, for all of their years of friendship, love and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the charity of your choice OR bake a batch of your favourite cookie recipe to share with your family and friends. If Roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Love Brian & Diana Due to Covid 19 restrictions, it is not possible to hold a Celebration of Life in the foreseeable future. If you wish to express condolences or share fond memories, please do so by email to brbonney1@gmail.com.