O'BRIEN, Jeanne (Leslie) Roberta: 26-May-1948 to 17-September-2019. In Loving Memory... It is with deep sorrow the O'Brien Family of Westbank BC announce the peaceful passing of Jeanne (Leslie) Roberta O'Brien on 17-September-2019. Survived by her loving husband of 47 years Albert (Bert) James O'Brien, Daughter Desiree O'Brien, Grandsons Daniel and Liam O'Brien, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Jeanne will be remembered as a strong willed, loving, supportive, independent woman who always faced life's challenges head on. Who found ways to move mountains while smiling in the face of adversity as she succeeded at every turn. With self driven motivation, perseverance, infectious smile and warm genuine nature, Jeanne became a highly successful accountant turned Real-Estate Agent in Edmonton, AB, Fort Saint John and Kelowna, BC earning her a place in the real-estate hall of fame. Jeanne loved the communities she called home and within each she chose to be an active supporter volunteering her time and sponsoring youth programs such as Minor Hockey and the Environmental Preservation Program Ducks Unlimited. Her kindness and support will be forever missed. A memorial service for Jeanne will be held at the West Kelowna United Church, 3672 Brown Road, West Kelowna, BC at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 4th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's Memory can be made in her name to the Central Okanagan Hospice House in Kelowna BC. (www.hospicehousekelowna.com) A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Kelowna Hospice House and Dr. Jill Montgomery for the kindness, love and support given to Jeanne and her family during her final days. "Though they show no wings, true angels do exist among us" Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 24, 2019