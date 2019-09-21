|
SOUTER, Jennifer Ann (Morrison): The heartbroken family of Jennifer Ann Souter announce her passing at the Victoria General Hospital on July 30, 2019. Jennifer was born in Manitoba on March 4th, 1968. She grew up in Selkirk until moving with her family at twelve years of age. There she was active with church activities, figure skating, Ukrainian Dancing, golf and baseball. She became a very popular and talented hair stylist here in Kelowna. She was vivacious with a wonderful sense of rhythm which made her a natural golfer and skier. Left behind to mourn her untimely passing are her husband Richard, daughter Quinn (John), granddaughter Adeline, mother Nancy, brothers Brad, Gregg and Tim, nieces Jensa and Makenna, mother-in-law Linda and sister-in-law Lynn. All are feeling the great void of a loving and caring heart. She is predeceased by her father John, son Braeden and father-in-law Peter. The celebration of life will be private and take place with all family members present at Thanksgiving. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Kelowna Chapter, [email protected] "The world may change from year to year, And friends from day to day, But never will the one we loved, From memory pass away."
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 21, 2019