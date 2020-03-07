Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1130 Carmi Avenue
Penticton, BC BC V2A 3H2
250-493-4112

Jerry Julius KRAWEC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Julius KRAWEC Obituary
KRAWEC, Jerry Julius: Born November 22, 1934; died Friday evening February 28, 2020. Jerry, a long-time Penticton resident, surveyor, tub-boat captain, mechanic and friend said Monday that he was going to go fishing with his brother Steve (who predeceased him). Jerry valued his friends at Shades and Napa Autoparts in Penticton. He is survived by his nephew, Cliff (Toni). Jerry left us, and I guess he has gone fishing. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -