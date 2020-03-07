|
KRAWEC, Jerry Julius: Born November 22, 1934; died Friday evening February 28, 2020. Jerry, a long-time Penticton resident, surveyor, tub-boat captain, mechanic and friend said Monday that he was going to go fishing with his brother Steve (who predeceased him). Jerry valued his friends at Shades and Napa Autoparts in Penticton. He is survived by his nephew, Cliff (Toni). Jerry left us, and I guess he has gone fishing. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
