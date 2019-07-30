Home

JILL CHARLENE (RODGER) CRONIE

JILL CHARLENE (RODGER) CRONIE Obituary
CRONIE, JILL CHARLENE (nee RODGER): November 4, 1939 - July 26, 2019. On July 26, 2019, Jill Cronie passed away peacefully at Moog & Friends Hospice surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Jill is survived by her loving husband of more than 60 years, Albert John Cronie; their children, Allan (Christy) Cronie of Naramata, and Nancy (William) Correa of Escondido, CA; their grandchildren, Erin Cronie of Penticton, Haley Cronie of Kelowna, Nicole and Dylan Correa of Escondido, CA, and Christopher Correa of Tucson, AZ; sister Nancy (Phill) Little of Vancouver; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Violet Rodger, of Penticton; her sister Ann (Rene) Nedelec of Trail and her brother Robert (MaryAnne) Rodger of Prince George. A celebration of Jill's wonderful life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main Street in Penticton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 30, 2019
