|
|
MELTON, Joan Marcella (nee MacLennan): June 1, 1943 - November 18, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Marcella (Marci) Melton on November 18, 2019 at Moog and Friends Hospice House. Marci was born in Perth, Australia, and after spending her early years there and then in Borneo, she and her family immigrated to Canada following the end of WWII. Marci grew up in North Vancouver, and after graduating high school trained as a nurse. She became the youngest head nurse at Vancouver General Hospital, at the age of 24. It was there that she met her future husband, Patrick Melton, who was in medical school at the time. They made their way to Penticton to raise their three daughters, and she began a new career related to one of her passions - music and dance. She taught ballet and used her creative talents to found Soundstage Productions to raise funds for the Cleland Theatre. Her love of music and producing shows was one of her greatest passions in life. While she profoundly missed her husband Patrick, who passed away in 1996, she filled her life with her 7 grandchildren, volunteering at the Penticton Soupateria, spending time with dear friends playing bridge, and loving her time with the whiskey tasting crew. Her love for gourmet food, gardening and music shone through in her daily life. Marci was predeceased by her husband Pat, her brother Donald, sister-in-law Wendy and her parents Hetty and Duncan. She is survived by her three daughters, Tara (Mark), Stephanie (Chris) and Christina (Matt); her brothers Alistair (Janet) and Duncan, sister Heather and brothers-in-law Bruce (Colleen) and Larry (Diane). Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Laura, Thomas, Holly, James and Hayden. We will all miss her desire for excellence, fighting spirit, quick wit and warm smiles. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Marci's honour to the Penticton Soupateria Society: https://soupateria.com/. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 3 pm at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 3, 2019