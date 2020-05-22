Joan Margaret (Duncan) JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Joan Margaret (née Duncan): It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the family of Joan Johnson announces her sudden passing on May 12, 2020, at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Murray Neil Johnson (d. 1999). Joan will be forever remembered by her three children Paul, Allison, and Colin; her eight grandchildren; as well as her extended family and countless friends. A private interment service for immediate family members was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. For more about Joan's life or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved