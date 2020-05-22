JOHNSON, Joan Margaret (née Duncan): It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the family of Joan Johnson announces her sudden passing on May 12, 2020, at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Murray Neil Johnson (d. 1999). Joan will be forever remembered by her three children Paul, Allison, and Colin; her eight grandchildren; as well as her extended family and countless friends. A private interment service for immediate family members was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. For more about Joan's life or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 22, 2020.