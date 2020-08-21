NOBLE, Joan neé Arnett: Joan Noble passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Lovingly remembered by her son: Michael, daughter: Donna, grandson: Kyle, brother: Neil Arnett, niece: Kathy, nephew: David, sister in law: Lorraine Noble and her extended Arnett family first cousins and their families. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ken, sister in law Diane Arnett, and her parents Fred and Florence. Throughout her life Joan enjoyed her many longtime friendships from her kindergarten classmates to her VGH nursing class of 1960, her KGH ICU nurses 1973-1990, her fellow volunteers at the Cancer Center 2000-2014, First United Church members 1981-2020 her senior ladies friends and KGCC events coordinator Cheryl Stecko, our old Glenmore neighbours on Smithson Drive and her bridge partners in Kelowna and in her winter home of Puerto Vallarta. Joan and Ken were lucky to have travelled the world together with old friends and new friends. Joan and her family would like to thank Dr. sherri Claremont and her RN nurse Moe from M.A.I.D Program. Joan has requested a private family burial at the Kelowna Memorial Cemetery with Cheryl Perry, First United Church officiating. Due to the Covid 19 virus the family has chosen to have a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences can be shared on Castanet and First Memorial Funeral Home.