MARTIN, Joanne Arlene: Joanne beloved wife of Gerald Martin was born Sept.13,1938 passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 81 yrs. She was born in Bassano, moved to Edmonton for her school years, starting her nursing career but unfortunately was unable to complete her degree. She went to work for the RCMP headquarters where she met Gerald Martin and was married for over 60 years. Joanne and Gerald moved around for the first 15 yrs but eventually settled in the Okanagan in 1975. Joanne returned to College and earned her degree, graduating as an RN and worked in both Kelowna and Penticton for many years. Joanne loved to sew and enjoyed quilt making, collecting hundreds of patterns and had more material then the local quilt shop. She volunteered at Canadian Food for Children for over 22 years with being the President of the charity for 10 years. She was so passionate about giving back and donating her time and efforts to those in need. Joanne will be sorely missed by her husband and 5 beautiful children, Garry, Shari, Darryl, Lori Anne and Darren. She was blessed with 10 energetic grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many more extended family members. Most of all she loved her family and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. There will be a family only service. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Canadian Food For Children.



