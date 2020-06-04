FRASER, Joanne: 1959 - 2020 Joanne Fraser (Raptis) passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 after a ferocious battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by family and her dignity, bravery and fighting spirit was intact until her last breath. Left to celebrate her life are her children Alexandra (Chance), Justine, Zoe and James (Kaitlynn), granddaughters Dream, Tally and Mahala, as well as two brothers Mike Raptis (Leona) and Steve Raptis. She was predeceased by her mom, Jean in 1984 and father, Bill in 1996. Joanne was born February 25, 1959 in Penticton BC to Bill and Jean Raptis. Her early years were full of laughter and shenanigans and she lit up every room she entered. Joanne married Craig Fraser and they raised 4 beautiful, talented and creative children together. She obtained her teaching degree and loved being a teacher. Her students stayed in contact with her and the impact she had on them was immeasurable. Her last teaching gig was at Skaha Lake Middle School, where she left her indelible mark in the drama department, bringing her zest for theatrics to all. She managed to combine her love of travelling and teaching in Doha, Qatar where she was also blessed to spend a month with each of her children, separately. Joanne was passionate about everything, from gardening, hiking, travelling, reading, journaling and, most of all, her precious children. She loved life and it loved her in return. "Love you more" Celebration services will be live streamed on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. So pull up a seat and join the family as they honour their beloved Joanne. To view the service live or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com and see Joanne's obituary.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 4, 2020.