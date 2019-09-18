|
LEVESQUE, Jocelyn Marie: It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jocelyn Marie Levesque on Aug 31, 2019 at Kelowna General Hospital. Jocelyn was born on May 17th, 1957 in Cudworth, Saskatchewan to Lillian and Roger Levesque. Jocelyn moved from Wakaw to Kelowna, BC in the mid 80's with her three boys to start a new chapter in her life. Within this chapter she found her love for baking and became a large role in the bakery her brother, Danny had started here in Kelowna. Not too long after Jocelyn was blessed with the little girl she always wanted. Her family was complete, but not done expanding, there were many grandchildren to come. They were truly Jocelyn's heart and soul. Jocelyn had an overwhelming love for her family and friends. If she was not caring for her grandchildren, she could be found at Timmy's or A&W spending time with her friends. Jocelyn was very social and had a great love for those friends. Jocelyn was preceded in death by her father, Roger, and her siblings Judy and Danny. She is survived by her mother, Lillian. Her siblings Ronnie, Armand (Joan), Gerry (Tammy), Evelyn and Scott. Her four children Curtis (Laecie), Jody (Christina), Stacey (Lauren), Cassie (Regan). As well as her many grandchildren, Ashlie, Emma, Austin, Rauiri, Jasmin, Easten, Braxton, Oliver and Graydon. A private Celebration of Life will be held for Jocelyn. Should anyone wish to know more, please contact the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 18, 2019