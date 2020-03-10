Home

Joe Revel BOIVIN

Joe Revel BOIVIN Obituary
BOIVIN, Joe Revel: 1935-2020 Born August 7, 1935 passed away March 5, 2020. Survived by his wife Barb, his son Mike Boivin, stepsons Brad and Mike (Jade) Pedersen, loved and missed grandchildren Frane, Danielle (Sean) and Kevin. Step grandchildren Tassi (Wes), Nicole and Mei. Missed by great granddaughter Rosalie Lily Anne and step great grandchildren Devon, Kailey and Spenser. Predeceased by his first wife Shirley, daughter Joell, brother Vic and sister in law Mary. Survived by sister Adell (Andy) and brother Ed and their families. Cremation, flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Joe's name to the charity of your choice. "I want to be thoroughly used up when I die. For the harder I work the more I live. I rejoiced in life, for its own sake" No formal service will be held at the request of Joe, but a gathering of friends will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-229
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 10, 2020
