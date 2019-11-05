|
|
GOECKEL, JOHANNA MARGARETA: September 23, 1937 - October 30, 2019. It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Johanna Margareta Goeckel. Johanna is survived by her loving husband Charlie; son Tom (Sheila); daughters, Susan (Bud), Angela (Dale). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole (Ray), Chad (Eve), Cole (Danielle), Carli, Noah, Aidan; great grandchildren, Konnor and Korben; her brother Christian (Elke) and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her father Friedrich Keller; mother Johanna Keller; and sisters, Helga and Inge. Johanna would light up any space with her love and joy, known for always caring and supporting her family. Johanna loved knitting for the whole family and her many beloved friends. She also delighted in golfing and quilting. Johanna immigrated to Penticton from Karlsruhe, Germany in 1956. Soon after, she married her sweetheart Charlie, with whom she remained married to for the next 63 years. Johanna worked many years for Judy`s Delicatessen and Super Value from where she retired in 1992. She enjoyed many memorable holidays with her husband Charlie, vacationing in Hawaii. She especially enjoyed Waikiki. Johanna loved to spend a lot of time in her beautiful garden just to smell the flowers; her favorite flower was Lily of the Valley. The family would like to thank Dr. Tim Phillips, Dr. David Cleveland and Dr. Michelle Teo, as well as the staff at the Andy Moog Hospice House for their excellent care. We will miss you and we will love you forever, but know we will see you again. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Andy Moog Hospice House. A Celebration of Johanna's life will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm. at the Penticton Soccer Clubhouse. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 5, 2019