ANTONIDES, Johannes "John": March 30, 1927 - October 7, 2019. John Antonides peacefully reached the end of a joyful and richly adventurous life at his home in Penticton on Monday, October 7. He was 92. Born in The Netherlands, John grew up with seven siblings. His father working for a Dutch railroad network, he always loved exploring and being on the move. In 1946, John joined the Dutch Army and was deployed to Indonesia to fight in the colonial war there. Some of the most painful, traumatic moments of his life took place during this time. John returned to Holland after the war, but found himself restless and craving adventure. A fiercely independent young man, he left his family and homeland and started a new life in Canada - a country he fell wildly in love with, partly as a result of the Canadian liberation of his town at the end of World War 2. He never looked back. John first moved to northern Alberta, where he worked in a logging camp and experienced Canada at its wildest and coldest. He later moved south to Lethbridge, where he met a beautiful young lady named Johanna (Joan) VanderBeek. This was the beginning of a life-long, loving relationship that saw them married in 1954. Soon after, they moved to the Yukon where John began his career in the construction industry and they had the first three of their five children: Evelyn, David, and Douglas. The long, cold winters lost their lustre ten years later, and the family moved to the land of hot sun and fresh peaches. Here, they raised Timothy and Robert, the last of their children. Penticton was good to John and Joan, and they made it their permanent home. John was a kind, gentle husband and father. He was a devout believer in God and a great friend to others. He often spent time visiting the sick and elderly, offering a listening ear and hearty laughter. In his home too, John's laughter rumbled through the hallways and infused his kids with an ironic, robust sense of humour - one that he never lost, even near the end of his life. John will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years, Johanna Maria, and his five children and their families: Evelyn Jantina (Fred Cote), Peter David (Doris Heidelmeyer), Douglas John (Grace Bruinius), Timothy (Monica Rumph), and Robert Mark (Christina Bultsma). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren. John received incredibly compassionate and diligent care from his home care workers, nurses, and physician, Dr. Richard Tatham. His family will never forget the kindness and professionalism they all showed him. John's memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Penticton Church of the Nazarene, 523 Jermyn Avenue. He will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery in Penticton. In memory of John, any donations can be made to Penticton Christian School, 96 Edmonton Avenue, Penticton, BC, V2A 2G8. To send condolences, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019