|
|
MCGUINNESS, John Brian: It is with great sadness the family of John McGuinness announces his passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on October 5, 2019, at the age of 66. John was born on April 14, 1953 in Vancouver, BC and has since resided in Kelowna, BC since 1969. John will forever be lovingly remembered by his children Shyla (J.J.) and Brady (Ashley); as well as his grandchildren Milo and West. John will also be fondly remembered by his brothers Bob, Pat, and Fred (Kathy); and nephews and nieces Angelina, Lisa (Jason), Mike (Julie), Matt (Leah), and Jacob; as well as many extended family members. John is predeceased by his sister Kathleen Simmons; mother Anne McGuinness and father John McGuinness; and niece Sevanah Burke. John will always be remembered for his endless devotion to his family and the many laughs he has given to all who knew him with his impeccable wit and humour. A Funeral Service in memory of John will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prostate Cancer Canada, www.prostatecancer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 15, 2019