De Yaeger, John: 1926 - 2019. John passed away on Monday February 4, 2019 at Haven Hill Retirement Centre, aged 93, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dad had a positive attitude and looked forward to and embraced new challenges. He enjoyed helping family, friends and his community. John was born in Burton, BC on January 7, 1926 to Leonce and Augusta De Yaeger. He was the youngest son of a family of 6 children (Carl, Marie, Annie, Albert and Teresa). After trying fruit farming and mixed share farming, the De Yaegers purchased a farm in Fire Valley (Edgewood) and moved the family there in 1933. Leonce's health suffered after being gassed and shell shocked in WWI. The work of the farm was shared by all the family. Dad vividly recalled the work involved in filling a woodshed, in Spring, for use the following winter. A bobsled accident, in his childhood, might have changed John's life, his Mom refused the doctor's advice to amputate John's leg and insisted the doctor rehabilitate it as best he could. The recovery process was long and painful. As a thirteen-year-old, John skidded logs out of the woods, using horses, to provide telephone poles and him money. At the age of sixteen, Dad purchased his first car and began his life-long interest in cars... including restoring a 1930 Model A, purchasing a 1932 Ford Roadster and a 1964.5 Mustang and his ultimate joy a string of Cadillacs. He also relished finding cars for his family. John attended the second Fire Valley School where he met the love of his life Evelyn. They were married December 23, 1946, both being 20 years of age, they required parental consent. Prior to their marriage, Evelyn attended Victoria Teacher's college and Dad joined the Navy. Dad's stint in the Navy included a tour round South America. His memory of their sea-sick crew rounding the blustery Cape, the American boats accompanying them turning back, and finally putting into the Falklands to recover did not deter him from returning years later to work in South America. John's schooling, in his youth, was limited by his local school only going to Gr.8 and requiring moving away from home to continue. In the thirties, money was tight. Dad's intelligence and positive drive led him to careers from logging to mining, owning and running the El Rancho Motel with his friend, Bob Lougheed and ultimately becoming a senior executive with Atlas Copco where he worked across Canada and in South America. Dad's education continued throughout his life. While at Highland Bell, he took courses from the Haileybury School of Mines and became Superintendent of the Mine. In his mid 30's he completed his high school by correspondence. While working with Atlas Copco, he completed the American Management Association Course in New York. In his mid 50's, he learned Spanish and took up posts in Bolivia and Venezuela. In his retirement, John nursed & cared for Evelyn through cancer and finally through dementia. He was a super caregiver, competent homemaker and a loving husband. Community service, through Rotary, was Dad's calling. Be it selling raffle tickets or organizing the Musical Ride's trip to Penticton, Dad was involved. John is survived by his sister Teresa, his daughter Wendy (Ron), his grandsons Cameron (Susan), Troy (Carol) and David (Kristina) and great grandchildren Olivia and Owen, Brandon, Mackenzie, Wendy, Alexis and Matthew and many nieces and nephews. To Dr. David van den Berg for his support of Dad and our family we extend our heart-felt thanks. To the nurses and health care aides at Moog & Friends Hospice and Haven Hill our deepest appreciation. Finally, to nurse Sarah and health care aides Yvonne and Lucille, your care to Dad was stellar, your humour was welcome and your support steered us through rough times. A final thanks to friends John Pankiw and Jack and Grace Lank who visited Dad regularly. To cousin, Randy Donselaar, thanks for your ongoing help during this time. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton with celebrant Pam Moss officiating. Family and close friends welcome. A reception/celebration of life will follow at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moog & Friends Hospice, the or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 9, 2019