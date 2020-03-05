|
|
DIESER, John: 1934-2020 It is with sadness we announce the passing of John at the age of 85. John was born on April 18, 1934 in Minsk, Russia. John passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Kelowna General Hospital. John retired in West Kelowna, BC from his career at Engineered Homes in Calgary. John was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed being a carpenter and handy man throughout his life. John is survived by his children; Rose (Allan) Chapman, Irene (Gerhard) Schmold, Grandchildren; Carly (Matt) Kee, Emily (Kevin)Adelantar, Jaclyn Schmold, Great Grandchildren; Winnie and Miles Kee, Lydia and William Adelantar and Maverick Babb. Predeceased by spouse; Helene Dieser. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in West Kelowna on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30am. John will be entombed following his service at Lakeview Memorial Garden at 1:15pm. In Lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Knights of Columbus in John's name. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 5, 2020