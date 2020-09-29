1/1
John Edwin "Ed" MCNAUGHT
MCNAUGHT, John Edwin "Ed": On Monday, September 21, 2020, John Edwin McNaught (Ed) passed away peacefully at the age of 90-years. Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife Linda and her sons Ryan & Landon Towers, Ed's daughters Carin Stephen (Dana, Tyler, Hannah, Richard, and Theo), Deb Morton (Bill, and Nicole), and daughter-in-law Laurie McNaught (Carter and Jenna). Ed was born in Vancouver, BC on March 23rd, 1930 to Andrew and Gladys McNaught. He always spoke fondly of his memories growing up in Vancouver, playing hockey in the streets as a young boy and mentioning how he missed the mild winters and the rain of the lower mainland. Predeceased by wife Joan McNaught (2007) and son Brian McNaught (2008). Ed retired after a successful career as a Bank Manager with the Canadian Bank of Commerce, which saw he and his family live in many different communities throughout BC, finally settling in the Kelowna area in 1991. Ed had a passion for playing golf and bowling and most of all he loved people. He volunteered his time in many senior care homes playing cards and running errands for residents. Ed was also an extremely popular member of the Kelowna and West Kelowna bridge community, playing in many leagues and acting as Treasurer. We remember Ed today as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and dear friend to many. He will be deeply missed by us all. At Ed's request there will be no service. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Central Okanagan Hospice Association, 200-1890 Cooper Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 8B7. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 29, 2020.
