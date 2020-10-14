LEE, John: John Lee passed away peacefully at the Hamlets in Penticton on October 9, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by his wife Rose in 2011. John is survived by his children; sons: Danny and Raymond; daughters: Ginny, Linda (Mark) and Susan; nine grandchildren: Megan, Kevin, Debbie, Lillian, Joshua, Taylor, Alexandra, Jayda and Everly. Funeral service to be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 when John will be laid to rest next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery in Penticton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Condolences / memories may be shared at www.everdenrust.com