CUTHBERT, John Robert Duff: Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the age of 81. He leaves his loving family: children Laura, David (Dana), and Anne (Chris); grandchildren Maya, Owen, Rilke, Chloe, and Matthew; and sisters Mary and Vicki and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Marlene in June of 2019. John was born to Robert and Zanda Cuthbert in his beloved Summerland, BC, where he formed many lifelong friendships. An avid outdoors fan, he studied forestry at UBC and started his career in Prince Rupert. Not long after, he met the love of his life, Marlene, on a blind date. His career took him throughout BC, including Prince Rupert, Prince George, Nelson, and Victoria. After many years of service, he was named Chief Forester for BC. John was well-respected during a tumultuous time in BC politics - a testament to his character. He travelled around the world for his job, but he remained a Summerland boy at heart. John and Marlene retired to Summerland and took many wonderful trips together. The two of them loved retired life and kept busy volunteering and spending as much time as possible with their grandchildren. They were always ready to lend a hand to anyone needing help. John loved reading, nature, skiing, newspapers, ping pong, golf, hockey, a well-cooked meal, and sharing stories with his friends. He kept his sense of humour and easy-going nature right to the end, even after his life changed dramatically when Marlene passed away. We are grateful to all who reached out to him over the last few months. He treasured his family and friends above all else. Following a private interment, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Stephen Anglican Church, 9311 Prairie Valley Rd., Summerland, BC. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 26, 2020